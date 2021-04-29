SC reports 430 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 430 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases and another 453 probable cases Thursday.
The report also included 20 confirmed deaths and five probable deaths.
DHEC reported the highest single-day total of COVID-19 deaths for the month of April, 28 confirmed deaths, on Wednesday.
That brings the totals to 480,804 confirmed cases, 96,746 probable cases, 8,357 confirmed deaths and 1,138 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 11,641 individual tests with a percent positive of 5.0%
To date, the state has performed more than 7.3 million COVID-19 tests.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.