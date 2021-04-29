Armed robbery suspect arrested after police chase ends at East Broad, Liberty streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in custody after an armed robbery suspect was caught after a police chase in Savannah.
According to a public information officer with the Savannah Police Department, an armed robbery occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. at the Family Dollar on Wheaton Street.
The suspect left the store. Officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Victory Drive and pursued.
The chase ended at East Broad and Liberty streets after the suspect crashed into another vehicle.
Police say there were no serious injuries from the crash.
