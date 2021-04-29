South Carolina DNR recovers body of missing boater in the Savannah River

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Dive Team recovered the body of a missing boater on the Savannah River.
SCDNR says the family of a Ridgeland man reported him missing after he didn’t come home from a fishing trip on Tuesday.
Officers began the search in Hampton County, finding the missing man’s boat within hours.
The SCDNR dive team was called in and located the man’s body using radar and sonar.
His body was recovered around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
SCDNR is continuing to investigate the incident. They say the missing man was not wearing a life jacket, and reminds boaters to wear a properly fitted life jacket at all times while on the water.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.