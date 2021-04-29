SPD gives glimpse into their use of force training

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is giving us a glimpse into their training, and how they handle use of force in situations they encounter on a daily basis.
SPD’s training supervisor set our reporter up with three different scenarios, one encountering a man who appeared to be under the influence, and two separate domestic situations. All three times, at least on the first try, our reporter failed.
It’s in those moments officers have to make the call on whether or not deadly force is needed. That’s where hours of training in simulators like this come in, to help sharpen that decision-making process.
“Our officers are going through these situations, these incidents, and it’s not a simulation. So what does go through our mind is imagine what you went through during that simulation, and amplify that,” said Sgt. Brian Smith, Training Supervisor.
Around the nation right now, officers actions during use of force incidents are being examined closely. Savannah Police see these as opportunities to learn and sometimes change based on what they take away.
“We discuss the situations that happen around. And we don’t like to quarterback other police departments. But we do take those and make changes based on what we see,” said Capt. Michelle Halford, Training, Recruiting and Accreditation with SPD.
“We are constantly faced with different situations on a daily basis. As the world changes, we adapt as well, too. And we try to better tailor to be able to take the needs of the community, and to better serve the community as well,” said Sgt. Smith.
The simulator training is something they continue even after out of the academy, keeping their skills sharp by practicing in a much safer, controlled environment.
But SPD also gets guidance from a citizen advisory panel, Savannah CARES, created by the city last summer. Captain Halford says that task force largely found that the department was following best practices, but adds they’re still working with the feedback given so far.
“We are doing some of the recommendations. Like, we’re going to put a video together that explains what to expect when you’re on a traffic stop, and some other initiatives to get out to the public. We’ve allowed, when we have our use of force boards, we now have civilian people as long as they’ve attended the police academy, that sit in and make those decisions,” said Capt. Halford.
Since last summer several recommendations from the Savannah CARES task force have been implemented, ranging from de-escalation training to eliminating warning shots.
