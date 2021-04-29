Stop light coming to Hwy 67 intersection

BULLOCH COUNY, Ga. (WTOC) - The flashing caution signal at a Bulloch County intersection will be replaced with a full stop light.
The Georgia Department of Transportation says they’re working to get this done as soon as possible. One neighbor says he couldn’t be happier.
Drivers turned onto Highway 67 in a sprint. The volume of traffic can make a turn, or crossing, a dangerous game.
“I think a lot of people take a chance and say, ‘I think I can make it’, but they don’t,” neighbor Robb Kicklighter said.
Kicklighter and others have lobbied the state for years for a stop light here. He says they have seen countless crashes, some of them fatal. The traffic’s sped up even more with the road widened to four lanes.
GDOT says they’re talking to the contractor who did the widening to take the project ASAP.
“If we went through the bid process, the award process, the notice to proceed, you’re looking at a longer time extension than what we’re looking at now,” says Jill Nagel, with GDOT.
Kicklighter says the crossing’s gotten even more dangerous with more traffic an estimated 20,000 cars per day. A stop light would calm the worries of those who drive here.
“I’m so excited right now. I could just jump up and down right now.”
Nagel says that “fast track” has them hoping this could be installed by the end of the year.
