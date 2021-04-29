Thursday | Warmest temperatures - so far - this week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! it’s a cool and clear morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s around the Metro.
Under sunshine, we’ll warm up into the upper lower 80s by early afternoon and temperatures are forecast to peak in the mid - even some upper -80s across the area this afternoon.
The forecast remains dry and mostly sunny with a breeze averaging 5 to 10 MPH. Get outside and enjoy it! Temperatures cool back into the lower 80s through the evening ride home and dinner-time.
It’ll be nice for an outdoor dinner, tonight. Temperatures bottom-out in the 60s and lower 70s this evening and tonight.
Friday is forecast to be warm as well; some communities may hit 90° again. There is now only an isolated rain in the forecast late in the morning and afternoon. Only spotty rain is in the weekend forecast ahead of a - possible - increase in rain early next week.
Much hotter weather may build in by the middle of next work-week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
