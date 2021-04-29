Wife of Wayne Co. man killed in home speaks about unanswered questions

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Almost four months after the death of a Wayne County man, his family is still left with unanswered questions.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Oglethorpe Road for a report of shots fired on January 13.
Jerry Davis was found dead inside. The Sheriff’s Office and GBI are investigating his death as a homicide.
“Somebody has had to have heard something. Something!”
Desperate for answers.
”I want to look the person in the eyes, and I want them to tell me why,” said his wife Marla Davis.
Why was a husband, a father, a son, taken away so soon.
”He loved me very well, and he loved his kids.”
Marla Davis says she and her three kids will never get over how Jerry died, as she and her two youngest were home, in different rooms when it happened.
”My husband and my baby, maybe 15 minutes were laying there, and I heard a loud boom.”
Marla says she found her daughter Laney on the floor near the bed, her husband, dead.
”My son came running in there and saw his daddy laying on the floor with us, and he just kept screaming ‘Is this real? Is this real? They shot my daddy.’”
Marla says her husband’s death doesn’t make sense, saying he had no enemies.
”I called him my Prince Charming. He was literally out of a story book.”
Their chapter began when they both worked at WalMart, and the couple would have celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary a month after Jerry was killed.
”Everything about him I miss. Nothing is ever going to be the same.”
While the family slowly starts to accept he’s gone, they’re also focused on getting justice for Jerry.
We spoke to Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the GBI, which is leading the investigation. Both agencies say they are still asking for the public’s help. If you have any information, please call the Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office at 912-427-5970 or the GBI at 912-729-6198.
