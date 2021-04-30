Construction to begin on new industrial park in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Port of Savannah continues to undergo expansion projects, communities across the Coastal Empire are hoping to meet the growing port’s needs.
Private land off Interstate 16 in Bryan County will soon turn into an industrial park after being sold to a developer.
Growth is always welcome news for the Development Authority of Bryan County. The chairman said investors are taking notice of the opportunities available in the county.
This new development is a good example of that.
“That’s a good place to put their capital.”
Empty land off Highway 80 will soon become a distribution center with more than six million square feet of space.
“There’s going to be warehousing, third-party logistics providers. You’re going to even have some manufacturing come our way,” Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman Sean Register said.
The private land was bought by NorthPoint Development for almost $15 million.
As the new project aims to meet the needs over at the Port, Bryan County will also see benefits.
“More jobs and growing the tax base for the county,” Register said.
Though the development authority chairman did not have an exact number, he says the economic impact will be significant.
“Hopefully, this business tax base that’s generated will keep from raising the taxes on rooftops,” he said.
Register says he does not believe this will be the last development in the county.
“We have an available workforce. We have got a great school system. We have all the components necessary,” Register said.
And if the Port of Savannah continues to set records and expand, “There’s a lot of demand out there,” he said.
Register says construction on the new development is expected to start soon.
