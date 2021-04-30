COVID hospitalizations trending up after recent drop in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Chatham County officials are still tracking the trends in the area.
Coastal Health District leaders covered COVID hospitalizations, vaccine hesitancy and plans moving forward for vaccination efforts at Friday’s Chatham County Commission meeting.
Earlier this month, COVID hospitalizations reached the lowest levels since last June, dipping below 20. But that number is trending up.
“Our Chatham area hospitalizations for, up until April 28, are slightly up. So, we don’t know...hopefully not an ongoing trend, hopefully it’s unrelated to anything. But it is up a little bit,” Chatham County Nurse Manager Tammi Brown said.
The amount of positive COVID tests are down as of about a week ago though. However, so is the demand for testing.
Another downward trend is the amount of Chatham County residents getting vaccinated. According to Brown, only about a quarter of the 170,000 people who have been vaccinated are fully vaccinated.
Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis said it is his hope the number of county residents getting vaccinated goes up before the three mass vaccination sites close next month.
Ellis added if people want to get back to some sense of normalcy, we have to reach herd immunity and around 80 percent of the county population vaccinated.
Commissioner Dean Kicklighter chimed in via Zoom that he thinks the county should look at incentivizing getting the vaccine, by loosening mask requirements for residents who get fully vaccinated.
