Former Long County star taken in the first round of the NFL Draft

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday night 32 players were drafted into the National Football League, one from Hinesville, Ga.
A phone call came to Jamin Davis’ phone.
“I’m good coach, how you doing?”
It was this moment during the first round of the NFL Draft that Davis had been waiting for since he was a kid: a call from Washington Football Head Coach Ron Rivera telling him they were taking him with the No. 19 overall pick.
“He just told me straight up that I was going to be a part of the Washington Football Team, and he just wanted to be sure I was ready to come in and get straight to work,” Davis said.
Davis is the first player to be drafted into the NFL out of Long County, and just the second drafted into any professional sport. Dustin McGowan, a baseball pitcher, was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays straight out of high school in the first round (33rd overall) of the 2000 Major League Baseball draft.
“It’s a dream come true being able to represent Long County and Hinesville, and knowing that I had an opportunity coming up to just do something really special for the younger generations behind me, and I’ll definitely do my best to make the 912 proud,” Davis said after talking to Washington Football team officials.
Davis first played the game of football at Fort Stewart when his parents were stationed there. He was born in Hawaii, but they settled here in Southeast Georgia.
It was a big night for Jamin, but a big night for his parents and family, too.
“I’m just elated, you know? As a parent seeing your child have a dream and they actually work hard and achieving that dream and I get to live to see it,” said his mother, Tanga.
His dad, James, had the same message to his son on draft night that he’s always had.
“No matter where you come from, no matter what you do, never give up on your dream. Believe in yourself, your family is going to believe in you, and you keep on going.”
Davis and his family flew to Washington D.C. Friday to meet the coaches and team officials and see his new home for the very first time, but he said Hinesville and Long County will always be his home.
Other Regional First Round Picks:
- 1. Trevor Lawrence (Clemson Quarterback) to the Jacksonville Jaguars
- 4. Kyle Pitts (Florida Tight End) to the Atlanta Falcons
- 8. Jaycee Horn (South Carolina Cornerback) to the Carolina Panthers
- 11. Justin Fields (Ohio State, former Georgia Quarterback) to the Chicago Bears (trade from New York Giants)
- 25. Travis Etienne (Clemson Running Back) to the Jacksonville Jaguars
- 29. Eric Stokes (Georgia Cornerback) to the Green Bay Packers
The 2021 NFL Draft ends Saturday evening.
