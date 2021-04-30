Friday | “Cool front” slides through today; cooler this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a mild and partly cloudy morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s to 70° around the Metro.
Under a mix of some clouds and sunshine, we’ll warm up into the low and mid-80s by early afternoon and temperatures are forecast to peak in the mid and upper 80s across the area this afternoon. The forecast remains mostly dry with some clouds mixed in with the sun. Only isolated rain is possible today; mainly this afternoon and southwest of Savannah.
Breezes average between 10 to 15 MPH. Get outside and enjoy it at the pool or beach! .
Temperatures bottom-out in the 50s and lower 60s this tonight behind a cold front. Saturday is forecast to be cooler; many will stay in the 70s. There is only a very isolated chance of rain in the forecast through the weekend.
Temperatures heat back up heading into early next work-week. The warmest weather so far this year is possible Monday and Tuesday.
A greater shot at rain arrives by the middle of the week.
Have a wonderful weekend,
Cutter
