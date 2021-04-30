Ga. seeing COVID-19 vaccine demand go down

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Vaccine demand has gone down in Georgia.
As a result, adjustments are being made across the state and locally to mass sites and clinics.
State-run mass vaccination sites will close next month, and here in Chatham County the Coastal Health District will be consolidating resources, still taking care of those who want to get vaccinated.
The Chatham County Health Department will continue offering vaccines on a walk-up basis at the Savannah Civic Center site, but they’re looking to soon collaborate with community organizations to reach more people in the community to get vaccine numbers up.
The DPH is working with Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE, to assist the health district with vaccine outreach efforts by going out into the communities in Chatham County holding pop-up vaccine sites.
That’s at no cost to the health district or County. There’s also a clinic scheduled a couple weeks from now on May 15 at Medbank that is open to anyone, but focusing primarily on the Hispanic population. Chatham County Nurse Manager, Tammi Brown says soon, the DPH will focus on consolidating their vaccine efforts here in the county.
“Because of the decrease in the numbers of vaccines, we’re in the process of consolidating our operations to our annex building, which is the former employability building on Eisenhower. So as of May 6th, all of our COVID vaccines will be done at the employability building,” said Brown.
Walk-ins will be accepted at the DPH annex at the employability building on Eisenhower, but it’s recommended you make an appointment. They’ll be using the Pfizer dose at this clinic.
