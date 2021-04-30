Group wants to restore 1920′s auditorium in Claxton

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One group in Evans County wants to bring new meaning to “Old School”. They want to bring life back to an auditorium that opened a century ago.
This landmark schoolhouse turns 100 next year. Supporters of this renovation project say they want to hold onto this piece of local history to serve the community.
The schoolhouse was Evans County’s first brick building back in 1921. It’s served generations of students at every age or grade level.
“There’s history here. This has been Claxton High School, Claxton Middle School, and Claxton Elementary School,” said Adam Kennedy, Fine Arts Council.
The local arts council leased it from the Evans County school board for $1 a year for 50 years. Even with new schools built, it’s the only auditorium in town.
“It’s been a centerpiece of our community and for activities such as concerts, piano recitals, pageants.”
They want to save the auditorium and restore it to be modern and structurally safe while keeping its timeless charm.
“Our goal and our dream for this building is for it to be a fine arts auditorium where our community can be exposed to the arts, cultural activities, plays.”
They estimate it could take more than $2 million to do everything and they’re working on grants and other funds. Kennedy says they’ll figure out phases to transform it one section at a time.
He says they’re looking forward to the day they can bring people here to showcase local talent and share in local history.
