Hit-and-run involving scooter, crash involving police cruiser halts traffic on 204, Abercorn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a complete mess on 204/Abercorn Street heading into downtown Savannah Thursday night after two wrecks shut down the road and halted traffic for quite some time.
The first wreck injured one rider on a scooter. Chatham County police tell us a driver ran into a scooter on 204 and then took off. Officers are looking for that driver. The driver of the scooter had some minor injuries.
Police were on the scene of the hit-and-run when another car crashed into a Chatham County Police Department patrol car. Luckily, no one was inside the police cruiser when it was hit and there were no injuries in that wreck.
Police shut down parts of Abercorn and 204 to investigate and clean up the mess. The roads are back open.
Both wrecks are being investigated.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.