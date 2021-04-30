Iris gardens in full bloom at Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens is one of many sites in our area offering free admission for Super Museum Sunday.
Volunteer and Iris Expert Stan Gray has been hard at work preparing the gardens.
“When people see the colors and they see the saturations of color and just the stature of these plants, it’s going to be an experience unlike anything that they have had before. And so coming out this weekend, they’ll really be able to watch this bloom evolve and explode,” said Gray.
One reason this won’t be like anything visitors have ever seen before is because of the flower the Spuria. Gray has spent the past year or so hard at work to introduce these types of Irises to our area for the first time. He says these flowers are just beginning to bloom this weekend.
On the other hand, the river of Louisiana Irises that you see here are beginning to wane from their peak blooming season. That’s why Gray says this weekend is the perfect time to visit and see these Iris gardens, which he says are some of the biggest in the United States. The gardens are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
