Jamie Ertle’s Friday WX Forecast 4-30-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warm and windy out there as a cold front is making its way through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. From the beaches to Baxely we’ve got widespread middle 80s. Some of you may have more clouds than others, but all of us are dry.
FIRE WEATHER: Relative humidity values will drop to 25-30 percent range away from the immediate coastline. Winds will become northwest this afternoon with frequent gusts into the 20-25 mph. While these guidelines are marginal, fuels are very dry, so we’re under a Fire Danger Statement for the entire forecast area; you are discouraged to do any burning. There may be a need for another Fire Danger Statement for Saturday.
Got Friday night plans? It’ll be about 79° by 8:05pm sunset, a few degrees cooler inland as cooler air will filter in behind the cold front.
Saturday: A cooler and drier area of high pressure will be in place. “It’s gonna be a bright, bright, bright, sunshiny day!” And it won’t be hot! Daybreak: 55-61° inland to the coast and we warm to 73-79° from the coast to inland. We’ll have a cool NE breeze 10-15mph in the morning and early afternoon.
Sunday: 59/83 with considerably more cloud coverage, but dry.
Marine Forecast: Saturday...NE winds 15-20kt becoming E 10-15kt in the afternoon, seas 2-3 ft. Sunday...SE winds 10kt, seas 2ft.
Monday and Tuesday will be 90° afternoons with a 20% of isolated thunderstorms.
Wednesday a strong cold front will approach from the west with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and a 40% chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. After the front passes, we’ll be back in the low 80s, and from here...Mother’s Day weekend will be mostly sunny and mostly dry.
Stay Safe!
JErtle
