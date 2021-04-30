Kentucky Derby themed fundraiser to benefit Park Place Outreach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get your big hat ready for the fastest two minutes in sports! Saturday, May 1 is the 147th annual Kentucky Derby.
If you want to enjoy the race safely and give back to a good cause, there’s a great event happening this weekend. Park Place Outreach (PPO) is hosting a Derby Day Benefit.
PPO is a teen homeless shelter serving runaway homeless and at risk youth age 11 to 24 years old, through a variety of shelter services, prevention and family preservation services.
PPO Executive Director Julie Wade said 2020 brought new challenges and a renewed commitment to helping the children of our community who need it most.
“We’ve stayed open through the pandemic, when everything shut down we had residents in place, stayed open throughout,” Wade said.
To raise money to care for those residents, Park Place Outreach is teaming up with the Olde Pink House for an afternoon of mint juleps and all of the essentials for a Kentucky Derby soiree. Reynolds square will be transformed for a safe and socially distanced celebration.
“Saturday is an event we’ve been planning for over a year,” Wade said. “It was supposed to be last spring, to celebrate the Kentucky Derby in Reynolds square obviously that was postponed. This weekend we’re excited to be back with modified COVID protocol to celebrate the Kentucky Derby, raise money for park place, and celebrate and have a safe time.”
Wade said she hopes to see everyone join them on Saturday, but most importantly, she urges everyone to support our local charities.
“We appreciate support. We appreciate this community’s giving and support,” Wade said. “I hope you’ll come out to our event and come out to all your nonprofit events.”
Individual tickets are still available for the event which is Saturday, May 1 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can also purchase cocktail kits that morning so you can have your own Kentucky Derby party at home. To purchase either a ticket or cocktail kit, click here.
