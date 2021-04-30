NFL goes Peachy for players

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 2021 draft of new players for the National Football League is happening over the next two days in Cleveland, Ohio. The national event is commanding primetime billing on ABC Television.
The first round wound up about midnight Thursday and picks up again at 7 p.m. Friday on ABC.
A look at the first 32 players selected shows a huge regional bias towards the South. Almost half the best players picked in the draft are from the Southeast. Add Texas, and that number goes to 18, well over the halfway mark of 16.
In fact, the top player picked, Trevor Lawrence, hails from Cartersville, and three of the top 11 players picked are Georgia natives.
The Peach State led the way with half a dozen players from the state getting their draft notices, while the Sunshine State was second, with four players going in the first round. California, with a population of 40 million, and Texas, with 30 million joined Louisiana, with three players each selected.
Here are the drafted players grouped by state:
Georgia (six players), Florida (four players), California (three players), Texas (three players), Louisiana (three players) and Pennsylvania (two players)
There are 11 states with one player: Alabama, American Samoa, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Utah, and Washington.
