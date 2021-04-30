NFL goes Peachy for players

Six players from Georgia were picked in the first round (Source: WALB)
By Dave Miller | April 30, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 4:34 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 2021 draft of new players for the National Football League is happening over the next two days in Cleveland, Ohio. The national event is commanding primetime billing on ABC Television.

The first round wound up about midnight Thursday and picks up again at 7 p.m. Friday on ABC.

A look at the first 32 players selected shows a huge regional bias towards the South. Almost half the best players picked in the draft are from the Southeast. Add Texas, and that number goes to 18, well over the halfway mark of 16.

In fact, the top player picked, Trevor Lawrence, hails from Cartersville, and three of the top 11 players picked are Georgia natives.

The Peach State led the way with half a dozen players from the state getting their draft notices, while the Sunshine State was second, with four players going in the first round. California, with a population of 40 million, and Texas, with 30 million joined Louisiana, with three players each selected.

Here are the drafted players grouped by state:

Georgia (six players), Florida (four players), California (three players), Texas (three players), Louisiana (three players) and Pennsylvania (two players)

There are 11 states with one player: Alabama, American Samoa, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Utah, and Washington.

Player State School NFL Team
Trevor Lawrence Georgia Clemson JAGUARS
Zach Wilson Utah Brigham Young N.Y. JETS
Trey Lance Minnesota North Dakota St. 49ERS
Kyle Pitts Pennsylvania Florida FALCONS
Jaylen Waddle Texas Alabama DOLPHINS
Ja’Marr Chase Louisiana LSU BENGALS
Penei Sewell American Samoa Oregon LIONS
Jaycee Horn Georgia South Carolina PANTHERS
Patrick Surtain II Florida Alabama BRONCOS
DeVonta Smith Louisiana Alabama EAGLES
Justin Fields Georgia OSU BEARS
Micah Parsons Pennsylvania Penn State COWBOYS
Rashawn Slater Texas Northwestern CHARGERS
Alijah Vera-Tucker California USC JETS
Mac Jones Florida Alabama PATRIOTS
Zaven Collins Oklahoma Tulsa CARDINALS
Alex Leatherwood Florida Alabama RAIDERS
Jaelan Phillips California Miami (Fla.) DOLPHINS
Jamin Davis Georgia Kentucky WASHINGTON
Kadarius Toney Alabama Florida GIANTS
Kwity Paye Rhode Island Michigan COLTS
Caleb Farley North Carolina Virginia Tech TITANS
Christian Darrisaw Maryland Virginia Tech VIKINGS
Najee Harris California Alabama STEELERS
Travis Etienne Louisiana Clemson JAGUARS
Greg Newsome II Illinois Northwestern BROWNS
Rashod Bateman Georgia Minnesota RAVENS
Payton Turner Texas Houston SAINTS
Eric Stokes Georgia UGA PACKERS
Greg Rousseau Florida Miami (Fla.) BILLS
Jayson Oweh New Jersey Penn State RAVENS
Joe Tryon Washington Washington BUCCANEERS

