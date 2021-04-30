Oglethorpe Speedway hosting Monster Truck Spring Nationals

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s showtime at Oglethorpe Speedway Park.
The Monster Truck Extreme Spring Nationals kicks off at OSP on Friday, April 30 at 8 p.m. Trucks will be back out on the dirt Saturday night at 8 p.m., and again Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.
“This is our 15th annual event and we are back by popular demand. Approximately 200,000 have joined us here at Oglethorpe Speedway over the years for the Monster Truck Spring Nationals, and there is a reason why they do that,” said Jim Morris, event coordinator.
The event is something people of all ages can enjoy.
“Monster trucks, we are all family-oriented, we are all one big family out here. From the little kids still in car seats to the elderly grandparents. We treat everybody like we are one big family. Bring everybody out, mom, dad, grandpa, grandma, and little kids. Let’s have some fun,” said Buddy Tompkins, Monster Truck Driver.
