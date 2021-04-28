Outside Foundation finalist in national competition

“We may not be much older, there are some young ones, but we’re certainly small. We’re not in a big municipal area. We serve Beaufort County and the Lowcountry, but we focus on such an important resource and that is the youth of the Lowcountry. That to me means we have the ability to have great impact here and that impact will affect our region. So, we might be small as a non-profit and as a grassroots organization, but our impact is big. We take over 1,000 kids in our Kids in Kayaks Program, we can increase that. We have over 100 kids in our after school Boys and Girls Club program, we can increase that. We can certainly capture more shell. The more oyster shell we capture to put back greatly enhances the sustainability of out local oyster population. Who doesn’t benefit from that? Who doesn’t love our local oysters? So, that’s important work.”