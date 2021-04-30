Plans announced for 2021 Beaufort Water Festival

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Organizers and locals say this year’s Beaufort Water Festival will bring a big boost to the economy.
Beaufort’s biggest festival that celebrates the town’s culture and lifestyle has officially been confirmed and now organizers are trying to get a clear idea of what businesses can expect out of this year’s edition.
The festival will take place over 10 days this July. From July 16 to the 25, visitors can see live entertainment, water shows, air shows, a parade, and check out vendors from Beaufort and the Lowcountry.
Despite COVID precautions, organizers are trying to keep this year’s water festival as close as possible to a normal year. There will be a limited capacity of vendors of just over 30 businesses.
As of now the festival is planning to follow Beaufort’s guidelines, which means masks are not required. However, they say they may have to adjust the mask rules or attendance capacity depending on the state policy for large gatherings. Locals say no matter what precautions are taken, they are excited for the boost that will come with the festival after missing out on so much in the last year.
“We’ve seen an uptick in the amount of people coming, but people are always looking for something particular to come see. People from out of town are always looking for festivals that have food and music and Beaufort does such a good job by closing off the streets, vendors do a good job, so I think that this is something for people to plan for. So, all of us down here are really excited,” local tour guide, Walker Ballance said.
Organizer say if you have a business you want to get involved in the water festival you can still register online.
