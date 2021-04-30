Safe Haven Shelter thanking community for support

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group that helps victims of domestic violence wants to say thank you to their supporters.
Often you see a group under a tent and they want something from you. In this case, with Safe Haven Shelter, they’re the ones giving something.
Staff and volunteers stood outside Three Tree Coffee through the morning, serving up cards for coffee and “thank yous.” They say their communities support the domestic violence shelter now more than ever and view victims differently too. While they see more support, they know more victims need their help.
“We’re not asking for anything. We’re actually giving away cups of coffee. But more importantly, we’re spreading awareness about domestic violence. We’re sharing the many services that we offer,” said Kim Billings with Safe Haven.
Safe Haven helps domestic violence victims and their children in six counties from Effingham to Washington Counties.
She says they’ll do something like this in all six of their service counties.
