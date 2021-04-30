SC reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported another increase in COVID-19 cases as the total number of tests given since the pandemic began surpassed 7.4 million.
Friday’s report included 570 new cases, 274 probable cases, three confirmed deaths and one probable death.
That brings the totals to 481,592 confirmed cases, 97,067 probable cases, 8,359 confirmed deaths and 1,138 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 19,354 individual tests with a percent positive of 4.9%, a tenth of a percentage point below Thursday’s report.
