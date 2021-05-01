From the Bulldogs, to the Dawg Pound: LeCounte drafted in 5th round

With the 169th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected former Liberty County stand-out Richard LeCounte.

Georgia star and former Liberty Co. Panther Richard LeCounte III is recovering after a dirtbike crash Saturday. (Source: WTOC)
By Lyndsey Gough | May 1, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 5:24 PM

LeCounte, taken in the fifth round, will add to Cleveland’s secondary. He was a three-year starter at safety for the Bulldogs. At 5-foot-10, 196-pounds, the Riceboro native started 33 games for the Bulldogs, notching eight interceptions with 176 tackles.

He will join another former Dawg in Cleveland: former running back Nick Chubb.

LeCounte being taken is even more significant because he was recovering from a dirt bike accident Halloween night that sidelined him until the final play of the bowl game and left him hospitalized for a period of time.

Georgia has tied a program record on Saturday with eight players selected thus far in the draft.

  1. Eric Stokes (CB), Round 1, Pick 29 to Green Bay
  2. Tyson Campbell (CB), Round 2, Pick 33 to Jacksonville
  3. Azeez Ojulari (LB), Round 2, Pick 50 to New York Giants
  4. Monty Rice (LB), Round 3, Pick 92 to Tennessee
  5. Ben Cleveland (OL), Round 3, Pick 94 to Baltimore
  6. Tre McKitty (TE), Round 3, Pick 97 to Los Angeles
  7. Richard LeCounte (S), Round 5, Pick 169 to Cleveland
  8. Trey Hill (C), Round 6, Pick 190 to Cincinnati

