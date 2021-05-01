From the Bulldogs, to the Dawg Pound: LeCounte drafted in 5th round

CLEVELAND, OH. (WTOC) - With the 169th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected former Liberty County stand-out Richard LeCounte.
LeCounte, taken in the fifth round, will add to Cleveland’s secondary. He was a three-year starter at safety for the Bulldogs. At 5-foot-10, 196-pounds, the Riceboro native started 33 games for the Bulldogs, notching eight interceptions with 176 tackles.
He will join another former Dawg in Cleveland: former running back Nick Chubb.
LeCounte being taken is even more significant because he was recovering from a dirt bike accident Halloween night that sidelined him until the final play of the bowl game and left him hospitalized for a period of time.
Georgia has tied a program record on Saturday with eight players selected thus far in the draft.
- Eric Stokes (CB), Round 1, Pick 29 to Green Bay
- Tyson Campbell (CB), Round 2, Pick 33 to Jacksonville
- Azeez Ojulari (LB), Round 2, Pick 50 to New York Giants
- Monty Rice (LB), Round 3, Pick 92 to Tennessee
- Ben Cleveland (OL), Round 3, Pick 94 to Baltimore
- Tre McKitty (TE), Round 3, Pick 97 to Los Angeles
- Richard LeCounte (S), Round 5, Pick 169 to Cleveland
- Trey Hill (C), Round 6, Pick 190 to Cincinnati
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.