Jamie Ertle’s Saturday WX Forecast 5-1-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy some delightful spring weather today. Yes, a real spring in the south kind of day! It’s a been a bit brisk along the beaches with afternoon highs around 70° with a few cities reaching 80° like Claxton, Vidalia, Hazlehurst, Alma, and Sylvania. Temps around 8:06pm should be in the upper 60s.
FIRE WEATHER... Relative humidity values remain in the 25 to 35 percent range and winds have averaged out around 10 to 15 mph across the region. Even though these are above critical values, the Fire Danger Statement remains through 8PM due to the very low fuel moisture.
Daybreak Sunday: Partly to mostly skies 61° in Savannah, 57° in Statesboro, and 63° in Hilton Head. It’ll be a little cloudier throughout the day but warmer with upper 70s for islands and low 80s for everywhere else.
Monday: Mostly cloudy start and warm, 68° becoming hot with highs near 90° and while most of us remain dry, there’s a 20% chance for a few isolated storms.
Tuesday: Temps should be the warmest of the week, peaking in the lower 90s inland while remaining in the low/mid 80s closer to the coast, a few showers and thunderstorms possible.
A strong cold front will approaching by Wednesday, highs will be in the upper 80s with scattered thunderstorms possible. Scattered thunderstorms will likely linger into Thursday with low 80s for highs.
Dry high pressure should arrive by Friday and stay with us through Mother’s Day Weekend.
MARINE: Saturday night...E winds 10-15kt gusts to 20kt becoming SE late this evening, Seas 3-4ft. Sunday...SE winds 10kt, Seas 3-4ft, subsiding to 2-3ft in the afternoon. Sunday night...SE winds 10kt, seas 2-3ft
Stay safe!
~JErtle
