Jamie Ertle’s Saturday WX Forecast 5-1-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy some delightful spring weather today. Yes, a real spring in the south kind of day! It’s a been a bit brisk along the beaches with afternoon highs around 70° with a few cities reaching 80° like Claxton, Vidalia, Hazlehurst, Alma, and Sylvania. Temps around 8:06pm should be in the upper 60s.