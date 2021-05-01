Savannah Police find man with gunshot wounds on Tatem Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Saturday night, according to the department. Officers arrived on the scene at Tatem Street where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Savannah Police are investigating the incident and have not yet determined where the shooting took place.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they come available.
