Savannah Police investigating crash involving pedestrian at Abercorn St. & Largo Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at Abercorn Street and Largo Drive on Savannah’s Southside, according to the department.
The pedestrian sustained serious injuries in the accident. All lanes of Abercorn Street are closed in both directions to traffic between Mercy Boulevard and Largo Drive.
Savannah Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they come available.
