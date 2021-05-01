Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning.
According to police officers responded to the Ascend at Savannah apartment complex on Abercorn around 7:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, police discovered an adult female with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The circumstances around the shooting are under investigation. No further information is available at this time.
