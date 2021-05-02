Jamie Ertle’s Sunday WX Forecast 5-02-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Despite the clouds, we warmed into the low 80s this afternoon with upper 70s at the beaches. There are some showers moving from southwest to northeast before dinner. Savannah and the Lowcountry will remain dry, just check the First Alert Wx app if you’re grilling out especially in Long, Tattnall, Candler, Evans, Bulloch, and Jenkins counties.
After sunset, a weak warm front will be approaching from the southwest and I’ll be monitoring carefully for the possibility of an isolated storm.
The work week begins hot, that’s to aforementioned warm front, with 91 and 92 for the afternoon highs Monday and Tuesday. There will be a 20% chance of an isolated storm both afternoons.
Wednesday is going to be tricky with the cold front still in Alabama, showers and storms may develop well ahead it. I’m forecasting slightly cooler tempers, only by a few degrees, 88° and a 40% chance of afternoon and evening thundershowers.
Thursday the cold front should push through and give us a better chance of rain with some embedded storms, 65/82 with a 60% chance of precipitation.
Friday the rain chances may linger in the morning, but then we’ll dry it out and cool it off with highs in the upper 70s, setting up for a wonderfully spring-like Mother’s Day weekend with sunshine and seasonable temperatures.
Stay safe!
~JErtle
