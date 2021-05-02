Jamie Ertle’s Sunday WX Forecast 5-02-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Despite the clouds, we warmed into the low 80s this afternoon with upper 70s at the beaches. There are some showers moving from southwest to northeast before dinner. Savannah and the Lowcountry will remain dry, just check the First Alert Wx app if you’re grilling out especially in Long, Tattnall, Candler, Evans, Bulloch, and Jenkins counties.