Local museums celebrate state-wide Super Museum Sunday with free admission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Historical Society hosted a state-wide event on Sunday called Super Museum Sunday that allows visitors to explore museums and historic sites for free.
The Jepson Center and Telfair Academy welcomed visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Last year’s Super Museum Sunday was canceled, so folks at the museum say they were excited to see people back inside taking in all of the beautiful art. This is the first time Telfair Academy has been open free to the public since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who came out got to see the newest exhibits. Telfair Museum officials say they’re above 90 percent of the regular attendance now at their museums, which means tourism is bouncing back. For some, this isn’t their first time attending Super Museum Sunday and they say they enjoy all of the different museums Telfair has to offer.
“The beauty of the homes, to begin with, the history of them and what they stand for and how long they’ve been here and just an incredible spot. It’s a beautiful Sunday, that’s why we’re here too!” said Super Museum Sunday attendee Harry Cooper.
Telfair Museum officials say they’re expecting to make an announcement in the next few weeks about expanding their days and hours as they look to return to normal.
