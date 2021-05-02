Memorial for Chatham County Commissioner James Holmes held in Beasley Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Family and friends of James Holmes gathered at Mathilda Beasley Park Saturday afternoon to honor the late Chatham County commissioner. Holmes passed away shortly after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in August last year.
Family members, as well as city and county leaders, spoke about Commissioner Holmes and the memories they have of him. Many also expressed how they hope people stay mindful about the deadly coronavirus that took the life of their loved one.
“His life should be a testament to us of just how deadly this is. This man was in better shape than me, could still outrun me and it took him down. So let us resolve that we’re going to choose life and do what it takes to move forward,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.
A mural by Panhandle Slim was also presented this afternoon. It includes a quote by the late commissioner, ”Continue the good work, lace-up and let’s get it done.”
