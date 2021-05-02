Savannah Police investigating death of missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man’s death is being investigating as a homicide. His family worries he was caught up with the wrong people.
Charles Vinson, 23. was reported missing on April 26 and days later family members found him dead.
It all started around 2 a.m. during a police traffic stop near the intersection of Gwinnett Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Savannah.
Police reports say he was pulled over for driving without headlights on. The report says Vinson told police he did not have a valid driver’s license and was cited for it. Vinson also did not have car insurance, so his car was later towed.
That is when the police report says Vinson walked away, going south along MLK with a woman whose identity police did not know.
The following day, police were contacted by multiple friends and family who reported Vinson missing.
His mother, Rolanda Grant, says it was not like him to not answer their calls and that’s when she knew something wasn’t right. Grant says she used a locating service to find his cell phone and saw it was in the Laurel Grove Cemetery.
A search party then gathered at the cemetery where Grant says they found his phone completely smashed.
Grant says on Sunday her daughters got a tip to look for Vinson in the Ogeecheeton neighborhood where Vinson’s two sisters found his body.
Later that day, police did confirm that Vinson’s body was found in that neighborhood on Julia Law Street.
Police say they are treating this case as a homicide investigation.
Vinson’s mother says it seems like he got caught up with the wrong people.
