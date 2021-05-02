Savannah Police investigating shooting at Jefferson Street and West Victory Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection of Jefferson Street and West Victory Drive is closed due to an investigation into a shooting, according to Savannah Police. The investigation began after a female victim with gunshot wounds arrived at a nearby hospital, according to the department. Police say the victim has serious injuries and was brought to the hospital by private vehicle.
A second male victim later arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds by private vehicle, and police believe both victims were involved in the same incident.
Savannah Police continue to investigate.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they come available.
