Single vehicle crash closes Old Quacco Rd. near I-95

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A single-vehicle crash shut down Old Quacco Road near Interstate 95 on Sunday, according to the Chatham County Police Department.
The car flipped into a wooded area. The driver left the scene before first-responders arrived, and Chatham County Police are working to determine who was driving the car at the time of the accident.
Police say Old Quacco Road is expected to be closed until a wrecker arrives and clears the scene.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they come available.
