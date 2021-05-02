Two Georgia Southern football players sign NFL free agency deals

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - While Georgia Southern didn’t see any players picked in the 2021 NFL Draft, soon after it ended, they had two former players get signed to teams as free agents.
Defensive end Raymond Johnson III was signed by the New York Giants. In 2020, Johnson notched 28 tackles and five sacks for the Eagles defense. In his four years in Statesboro, Johnson was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team three times.
Long snapper Ryan Langan was signed to the Los Angeles Chargers. Langan was named to the Phil Steele All-American Third Team in 2020 and All-Sun Belt Conference First Team his senior year, starting all 13 games for the Eagles.
There are currently five other Eagles on NFL rosters.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.