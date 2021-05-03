All GEMA mass vaccination sites switch to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Monday, May 3, all mass vaccination sites in Georgia will begin giving out the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
This includes the Chatham County vaccination site at Gulfstream Aerospace, operated by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency. It’s allowing drive-ups with no appointment necessary for the Johnson and Johnson shot. They will be giving out the vaccines until operations end on May 21.
Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will still be available at the site through appointments. However, first doses of the Pfizer shot will no longer be given.
