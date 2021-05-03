Attendance changes for Georgia Southern commencement ceremonies

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University has announced changes to its Spring 2021 Commencement ceremonies planned for next week after recent COVID guideline changes from the CDC, Georgia Department of Public Health and an updated executive order from the Office of the Governor.
- For both ceremonies on Saturday at the Convention Center in Savannah, each graduate’s ticket allotment will be expanded from 4 to 6 guest tickets. Graduating students should receive guest tickets via email on Tuesday (5/4). Because these ceremonies are indoors, social distancing for guests will still be in place, and face-coverings will be required for all guests and graduates.
- For the outdoor ceremonies at Paulson Stadium Monday-Thursday in Statesboro, no tickets will be required and there will be no limit on attendance. Face-coverings for guests are still encouraged, but not required. Graduating students must wear face coverings while in the official procession and while crossing the stage.
- Guests are still encouraged to stay home if they do not feel well.
