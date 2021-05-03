Chatham County Health Department to offer free mammograms in May

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Health Department is partnering with St. Joseph’s/Candler to offer free mammograms to women ages 40-64 without insurance and who meet income guidelines, according to a release.
The free mammograms will be available on Tuesday, May 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Chatham County Health Department at 1395 Eisenhower Drive in Savannah. Those interested are required to make appointments in advance.
All patients will be required to wear face masks. Call 912-356-2946 to make an appointment.
