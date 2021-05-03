Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 5-3-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A warm front continues to push north of the area today. This allows temps to warm back to near 90 for most inland areas. Upper level energy will try to bring showers and storms in from the west. Inland storms possible through midnight tonight. Computer models differ on how much will make it to our area but we’ll keep a chance for showers and storms in the forecast into Thursday. A cold front will move through by early Thursday morning. Rain chances quickly decrease Thursday afternoon as high pressure builds in for the weekend. Temps will cool behind the front but we’ll keep plenty of sun and dry weather through Sunday.