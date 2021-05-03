Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 5-3-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A warm front continues to push north of the area today. This allows temps to warm back to near 90 for most inland areas. Upper level energy will try to bring showers and storms in from the west. Inland storms possible through midnight tonight. Computer models differ on how much will make it to our area but we’ll keep a chance for showers and storms in the forecast into Thursday. A cold front will move through by early Thursday morning. Rain chances quickly decrease Thursday afternoon as high pressure builds in for the weekend. Temps will cool behind the front but we’ll keep plenty of sun and dry weather through Sunday.
Today will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance for inland showers and storms, highs 84-91.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows 68-72.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows near 70.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 60s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms early, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 50s.
Friday will be sunny, highs in the upper 70s.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be sunny, highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday night will be clear, lows in the low 60s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: S winds at 10-15 kts with gusts to 20 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: S winds at 10-15 kts, seas 3-4 ft. Tuesday: S winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.