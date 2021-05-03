Estill Police charge man holding gun after hearing shots fired

ESTILL, S.C. (WTOC) - A man “is facing several charges” after an Estill police officer heard gunshots on Sunday, according to a release from the department’s chief of police.
The officer was near Morrison Avenue South when he heard the shots and began investigating. The officer saw a man, later identified as Patrick Jamell Duncan, carrying a firearm as he entered a vehicle parked on the road, according to the release.
Duncan was taken into custody without incident. Officers collected evidence at the scene and Duncan was transported to the Hampton County Detention Center, according to Estill Police.
The investigation is ongoing. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Estill Police Department in the initial investigation.
