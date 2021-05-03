Georgia Southern adds Clemson, Ole Miss & Kentucky to future football schedules

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern University football team added some premier opponents to a future schedule.
The Eagles will travel to face the Clemson Tigers in 2026.
The Eagles faced the Tigers in September of 2018. The game was played as the region worried over Hurricane Florence’s potential impact.
The Eagles lost 38-7.
Georgia Southern has also added Ole Miss and Kentucky to the schedule.
The Wildcats and Eagles will square off in 2029. The Eagles and Rebels will meet in 2030.
