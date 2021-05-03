Hampton Co. School District 1 announce Summer and Fall plans

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Hampton County School District One is working to finish what’s been one of the most difficult academic years yet.
The Hampton County school district is planning for summer vacation already, and with that comes summer school plans.
Hampton County knows many students struggled in the last year.
“We know that our children probably are behind a little bit and we would like to catch them up,” said Superintendent Ronald Wilcox.
That is why they are encouraging students to attend summer school.
“We are offering a very extensive summer school program this year for our children from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade.”
District one will host four separate campuses this summer. The program is geared for students who fell behind during virtual learning.
“We are hoping, you know, to provide instruction for these children that will help remediate them and get caught up in some of the areas that they may have fallen behind.”
Extra help over the summer will prepare kids for the fall.
“Then next fall when school starts we hope to open up with full day of school services, face-to-face, five days per week.”
Not just face-to-face, virtual learning will remain a part of the district’s overall education plan.
“Virtual will now be a part of our academic program if we are here face-to-face there will still be some virtual options.”
The superintendent says if you wish to enroll your child in summer school reach out to your schools principal.
“If you can try to get your student in one of the summer school programs. It will benefit them.”
We reached out to District Two about their summer plans but did not get a response.
