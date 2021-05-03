Hampton County school districts merging this summer

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Hampton County School Districts One and Two officially merge on July 1.
The district says there are a few things parents need to know.
Superintendent Ronald Wilcox of District One will be staying on as the countywide district superintendent. For the first year, the only changes will be at the administrative level.
After that, the district may start making changes to schools, merging, and staffing.
The district says the board is considering building a new high school under the joint districts name. That decision should be made in the next few weeks.
“The district office will be merged. We intend to operate the schools in Hampton to and operate the schools and Hampton one for this first year to give us an opportunity to go through the merger and become one school district,” said Wilcox.
The district says they believe the merge will strengthen education across the county.
