HHCA announces two new coaching hires

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Christian Academy announced they’ve hired a new boy’s basketball coach and a baseball coach.
According to a release from the school, Jason Grunkemeyer joins the Eagles as Director of Student-Athlete and Coach Development and Head Coach for Varsity Boys Basketball. Grunkemeyer had spent the last eight seasons as the Associate Head Coach for the Ball State men’s basketball program. He has 18 years experience on division one coaching staffs.
According to the email, in 2020 he was named the MAC’s top assistant coach by his peers in a poll conducted by Stadium Basketball Insider Jeff Goodman.
The school also added J.W. Wilkerson as the varsity baseball coach and physical education mentor. Wilkerson is a Bluffton-native and is in Bluffton High’s Athletics Hall of Fame.
“This year alone our teams have earned three State Championship titles, five seniors have committed to further their athletic careers at the collegiate level, and multiple student-athletes have been recognized at the district and state level,” said Athletics Director Kenny Conroy in the release. “These additions to our athletics leadership team allow us to further solidify our position as a top AA school and grow our already-successful athletics program.”
