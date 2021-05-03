Iris Specialist’s work paying off at Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannahians are familiar of Azalea season. The colorful blooms pop up everywhere around The Masters and St. Patrick’s Day.
But what about iris season? It’s happening right now at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. That’s in large part due to the hard work of Stan Gray, who serves as volunteer and Iris Specialist at the gardens.
He showed Kyle Jordan the different species of irises in bloom at the garden right now and explained why the time you have to see these flowers is running out.
- 2 Canebrake Road, Savannah
- Hours
- Tuesday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Admission
- $5 for adults
- $3 for kids
