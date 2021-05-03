Mary Kay Andrews launches book with in-person events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer is almost here, and it’s the best time of year to curl up with a good beach read!
If you’re looking to add one to your collection, you’re in luck. “New York Times” bestselling author Mary Kay Andrews has a new book hitting shelves May 4. “The Newcomer” is Andrews’ newest novel.
She told Cyreia Sandlin about plans to celebrate the book launch with an in-person event planned for Saturday, May 8.
- Saturday, May 8
- 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Seaside Sisters (Tybee Island)
- Joined by Patti Callahan, author of “Surviving Savannah”
- Raffle items, refreshments and swag bags
- To sign up, click here.
