Mary Kay Andrews launches book with in-person events

LIVE: Mary Kay Andrews discusses her latest novel "The Newcomer"
By WTOC Staff | May 3, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 6:27 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer is almost here, and it’s the best time of year to curl up with a good beach read!

If you’re looking to add one to your collection, you’re in luck. “New York Times” bestselling author Mary Kay Andrews has a new book hitting shelves May 4. “The Newcomer” is Andrews’ newest novel.

She told Cyreia Sandlin about plans to celebrate the book launch with an in-person event planned for Saturday, May 8.

Pre-Mother’s Day Signing and Book Party

  • Saturday, May 8
  • 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
  • Seaside Sisters (Tybee Island)
  • Joined by Patti Callahan, author of “Surviving Savannah”
  • Raffle items, refreshments and swag bags
  • To sign up, click here.

