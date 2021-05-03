Monday | Warmer, stormier weather is in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s warm and muggy this morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s through the morning commute. It’s a mostly dry start with just the slightest chance of a morning shower.
Under some clouds, it’ll warm into the mid-80s by noon. Temperatures peak around 90° in many communities this afternoon. A few afternoon and early evening showers and storms are possible; especially north of I-16 and west of I-95 or inland from Savannah. But, a few downpours may make it further south and east.
Warm, but wetter, weather is on the way heading into mid-week.
A cold front will drift into our area over the next few days and interact with a developing sea breeze each afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons feature warm, humid weather with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A couple storms may become strong and produce gusty winds, brief heavy rain and lots of lightning - in a typical summer-like fashion.
The front drifts south late Wednesday and early Thursday. Much cooler, drier and clearer weather builds in late in the work-week and heading into the weekend.
Have a great Monday,
Cutter
