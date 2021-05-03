Police investigating multiple shootings that occurred within 48 hours in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three shootings took place in Savannah within 48 hours over the weekend.
Police say a woman was shot at the Ascend at Savannah apartment complex Saturday morning. Later that night, a man was found shot on Tatem Street.
The most recent shooting took place Sunday night at Jefferson Street and West Victory Drive.
According to the Savannah Police Department, the Tatem Street shooting has been ruled accidental. But the other two shootings that happened over the weekend are still being investigated by Savannah Police detectives.
Police revealed the name of the victim from Sunday’s fatal shooting, 22-year-old Latoya Latrice Jones. Police say she was driven by a private car to a nearby hospital after being shot somewhere along Jefferson Street near West Victory Drive.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke to WTOC on Sunday about the violence and he delivered a similar message to one’s he has in the past when it comes to this kind of violent activity: if you see something, say something.
“If you know people that are engaged in unlawful behavior, we have to say something about it. If we have children or loved ones that we know are involved in gun play, we need to either get the gun from them, or we have to call the authorities,” Mayor Johnson said.
While police are following leads in both cases, no arrests have been made yet.
