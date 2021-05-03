SC reports nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported just under 400 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday.
The report listed 398 confirmed and 124 new probable cases, along with four confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 483,317 confirmed cases, 97,477 probable cases, 8,383 confirmed deaths and 1,141 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 11,479 individual tests with a percent positive of 4.3%, up from 3.8% in Sunday’s report.
