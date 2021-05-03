SCCPSS receives federal grant to improve STEAM education

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three Savannah-Chatham public schools will get a STEAM education makeover thanks to a federal grant.
The more than $14 million grant will help three East Savannah schools develop and enhance their STEAM programs. It’s something leaders say will help change their future.
“We are starting a new society of students that’s thinking about STEM and STEAM. We are providing our students an opportunity to think above and beyond what they can achieve. We’re giving them an opportunity to learn things, to explore new things and be as innovative and as imaginative as they are possible,” Senior Director of the Office of College and Career Readiness Dr. Angie Lewis said.
Thanks to a new federal Magnet School Assistance program, SCCPSS will establish high quality Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics programs.
The focus for this will be at A.B. Williams Elementary School, Hubert Middle School, and the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High. The more than $14 million will help the schools develop curriculum, staff and equipment in a way that revolutionizes opportunities for students.
“This is a tremendous booster shot in the arm of our initiative at Hubert Middle School and more importantly the children here in the Eastern Corridor. I cannot stress enough just how much of a once in a lifetime opportunity this is for our kids. It’s very rare in education that you get this much funding over this period to make an initiative like this happen, it’s really unprecedented,” Hubert Middle School Principal Brian Dotson said.
The grant will be distributed to the three schools over the course of five years to help push them to the next level.
